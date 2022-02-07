United Way of Marquette County receives $10,000 grant

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The United Way of Marquette County has received a grant from its parent organization, United Way Worldwide. The grant award is for $10,000 and is intended to increase internal capacity and crisis response preparedness. United way plans on going paperless and says this grant will be very helpful coming off the pandemic.

“The pandemic was a struggle in many ways when you’re an office-based, paper-based and then now within a short time frame having to go digital it’s hard to keep up and make those changes and this is allowing us to do that,” said Andrew Rickauer, Executive Director of the United Way of Marquette County.

The grant comes from United Way Worldwide’s COVID-19 community response and recovery fund.

