Special advisory committee established to restore waterworks building on Teal Lake

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - City Manager Nate Heffron is announcing the establishment of a special advisory committee that will assist in determining reuse for the former waterworks building on Teal Lake.

The reuse will be limited to recreational uses only.

“The property in question is encumbered by an agreement signed with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDNR), this happened when the city was awarded a grant for a fishing dock located on the property in 1996,″ Heffron said.

The encumbrance locks the city into an agreement, guaranteeing the property will only be used for public recreational purposes, barring any thoughts for private or commercial uses.

The committee will also be charged to complete the following by Aug. 31, 2022: (1) using current city codes, determine what work needs to be done to bring the building up to standards; (2) determine the costs for such work; (3) hold no less than two public hearings on this issue; and (4) present a written report to the Parks and Recreation Commission and the City Council.

“Late last year it was determined that the waterworks building is sound for reuse. The waterworks building is considered historic by many. We hope that it can be rehabilitated and found to have a new usefulness for the community,” Heffron said.

According to city records, the waterworks building was constructed in the 1880′s and served the community water supply for over 100 years. The site was decommissioned in the 1990′s when the city joined a water authority with two other municipalities.

Heffron has appointed the following members to the committee: Don Mourand, Dave Dompierre, Art Gischia, John Larson, Mike Lempinen and Esko Alasimi.

“I have full confidence that this committee, coupled with their individual skills and abilities will complete their tasks at hand,” Heffron said.

