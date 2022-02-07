A snowy and warmer week on tap

Lake effect snow will continue along the northwest wind belts in the wake of this past weekend’s system. The pattern will remain active with two more clipper systems. Our next one comes tomorrow night into Wednesday with widespread light snow with lake effect snow lingering into Thursday morning. A stronger clipper system will move across the U.P. on Friday with moderate to heavy snow. Temperatures will overall be above normal trending in the upper 20s to low 30s ahead of these systems. Snow amounts through Friday will be about 4-6″ for most areas west and east with 7″+ in the higher elevations.

Today: Mostly cloudy with snow north and east

>Highs: Around 20° west, low 20s east

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and warmer with snow moving in late in the day

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s west, upper 20s-30° east

Wednesday: Widespread light snow, cloudy and relatively warm

>Highs: Low 30s

Thursday: Cloudy with morning snow north and colder

>Highs: Upper teens

Friday: Widespread moderate to heavy snow and warm

>Highs: Low 30s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow

>Highs: Single numbers

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold

>Highs: Mid to upper teens

