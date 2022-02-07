Advertisement

Snow chances and warm days ahead

This is a recording for the TV6 Late News - Sunday.
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:01 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
As the system moved through today some areas experienced 1-3 inches as our eastern counties like Schoolcraft county received a little bit more around 3-6 inches. Next chance of a system moving in is by Tuesday into Wednesday with some warmer temps on the way as well. Tuesday and Wednesday is looking to be above average with temps in the low 30s.

>Highs: Low to Mid 20s

Monday: Partly cloudy; calmer conditions

>Highs: Mid 20s to Low 30s

Tuesday: Isolated snow showers with above average temps

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy conditions; breezy

>Highs: Low to Mid 20s

Thursday: Partly cloudy; seasonal temps

>Highs: High teens to Low 20s

Friday: Mostly cloudy; cooler temps

>Highs: 10s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: 10s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy

