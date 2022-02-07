Snow chances and warm days ahead

As the system moved through today some areas experienced 1-3 inches as our eastern counties like Schoolcraft county received a little bit more around 3-6 inches. Next chance of a system moving in is by Tuesday into Wednesday with some warmer temps on the way as well. Tuesday and Wednesday is looking to be above average with temps in the low 30s.

Highs: Low to Mid 20s

Monday: Partly cloudy; calmer conditions

Highs: Mid 20s to Low 30s

Tuesday: Isolated snow showers with above average temps

Highs: High 20s to Low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy conditions; breezy

Highs: Low to Mid 20s

Thursday: Partly cloudy; seasonal temps

Highs: High teens to Low 20s

Friday: Mostly cloudy; cooler temps

Highs: 10s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy

Highs: 10s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy

