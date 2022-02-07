Advertisement

Saint Joseph hosts annual chili cook-off

By Cameron Chinn
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A church in Ishpeming hosted a sledding event and its annual chili cook-off.

Saint Joseph Catholic Churchgoers went sledding at Al Quaal at 2 P.M. Sunday afternoon. Following that the church’s annual chili cook-off began at 4 P.M. There were 10 competitors who made a variety of different chili. St. Joseph’s pastor Ryan Ford says he was happy to see dozens of parishioners come out to the cook-off during the winter months.

“I think its a pretty good turnout, obviously people are busy with different kinds of activities and sports and outdoor things during the winter, but it’s a good way to warm up and have some fellowship and spend a little time together,” he says.

The first, second, and third place winners of the cook-off received gift certificates to IGA foods and the first place winner went home with a trophy as well.

