The Ryan Report - February 6, 2022

This week, Don Ryan shares a conversation with State Representative of the 108th House Distract Beau LaFave.
By Don Ryan
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan sits down with State Representative Beau LaFave to discuss his plan to run for Michigan Secretary of State in the upcoming election.

LaFave is in the last year of his third two-year term as a State Representative. LaFave told Ryan that if he wins the election for Secretary of State this November he would open the office back up to walk-in appointments again.

In part 4 of the show, Ryan gives his viewers hints on his age as his birthday approaches on Feb. 9.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part4:

The Ryan Report

