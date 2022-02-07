Advertisement

Police are investigating a Monday morning fire in Forsyth Township

Published: Feb. 7, 2022
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Forsyth Township Fire Department, an abandoned building fire is said to have started around 2:30 a.m. Monday at 408 Avenue A in Gwinn.

When firefighters arrived, the flames were coming out of the second story of the building. No one was occupying the building and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

