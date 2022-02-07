New sponsorship for Kids Cove Playground in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Kids Cove Playground in Marquette just got a big boost in fundraising. The M.E. Davenport foundation has donated $100,000 to sponsor the music & free play zone.

The group Marquette Playgrounds For All is looking to raise $1.3 million in total to build an all-inclusive playground at Mattson Lower Harbor Park. So far, they’re more than half way to that goal.

“It’s absolutely wonderful, this is a really exciting project to be a part of because everybody can donate and then the big sponsors just make that number go up and up very quickly and the fundraising is going very very well,” said Chair of the Playgrounds For All Committee, Nheena Weyer Ittner.

There are still sponsorship opportunities available for the playground. The plan is to break ground on the playground this coming spring or summer.

