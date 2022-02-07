Moosewood Nature Center hosts Leave No Trace program for kids

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Sunday, kids in Marquette learned how to interact with nature in a safe and sustainable way.

The Moosewood Nature Center started its “Leave No Trace” program Sunday afternoon. The program teaches kids how to view wildlife from a safe distance. Nearly a dozen children also learned what to bring on hikes. Volunteer Allison Hillstrom says she is looking forward to teaching the kids about the outdoors.

“I feel very passionate about helping kids do their part for nature and hopefully inspire them kids to protect the outdoors and the animals and all that for years to come,” she says.

Hillstrom says she is hoping the nature center will host a similar event in the future.

