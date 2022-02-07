Michigan gas prices set new 2022-high

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gas prices in Michigan jumped 15 cents, setting a new 2022-high. Marquette continues to have one of the highest gas price averages in the state at $3.48 per gallon.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.37 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 20 cents more than this time last month and 87 cents more than this time last year.

Motorists are paying an average of $50 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of about $1 from when prices were their highest last November.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks grew by 2.1 million bbl to 250 million bbl. On the other hand, gasoline demand dropped from 8.51 million b/d to 8.23 million b/d. An increase in total stocks and a decrease in demand typically put downward pressure on pump prices, but rising crude prices continue to push prices higher instead, The Auto Club Group (AAA) said in a press release.

At the close of Thursday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by $2.01 to settle at $90.27. The tension between Russia and Ukraine continues to contribute to rising oil prices. Russia is a member of OPEC+, and any sanctions based on their actions toward Ukraine may cause it to withhold crude oil from the global market. Moreover, OPEC+ announced last week it will stick to its plan to increase crude production by 400,000 b/d next month despite calls for it to increase output more to help meet demand.

Additionally, EIA reported that total domestic crude stocks decreased by 1.1 million bbl to 415.1 million bbl. The current stock level is approximately 13 percent lower than at the end of January 2021, contributing to pressure on domestic crude prices.

“Crude oil prices hit $90 a barrel putting upward pressure on Michigan pump prices pushing them to a new 2022-high,” said Adrienne Woodland, AAA spokesperson. “If crude prices continue to climb, pump prices will likely follow suit.”

Most expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($3.48), Lansing ($3.39), Benton Harbor ($3.38)

Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($3.34), Saginaw ($3.36), Ann Arbor ($3.36)

