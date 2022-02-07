Most Marquette-Alger School Districts request Pre-Labor Day Start Waiver

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette-Alger County Schools are applying to the Michigan Department of Education at a public hearing on Feb. 11 for a Pre-Labor Day Start Waiver.

The following schools are requesting to start instruction before Labor Day this year: Burt Township Schools, Gwinn Community Schools, Ishpeming Public Schools, Marquette Area Public Schools, Munising Public Schools, Negaunee Public Schools, NICE Community School, North Star Academy, Republic-Michigamme School, Superior Central School and Marquette-Alger RESA.

Section 1284b of the Revised School Code prohibits public schools from scheduling instruction on or before Labor Day. However, the legislation also provided the State Superintendent with sole authority to issue a waiver from this requirement.

When a waiver is requested, Section 160 of the State Aid Act requires the district to conduct a joint public hearing.

The public hearing will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 11 at MARESA 321 E. Ohio St., Marquette, Mich.

