M-553 reopens after crash at Glasses Curve causes closure

By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARQUETTE Twp., Mich. (WLUC) - Highway M-553 at Glasses Curve has reopened after an hour closure due to a crash.

Monday, around 9:15 a.m., the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident on Glasses Curve, south of Marquette Mountain Ski Resort.

At the scene, an investigation found that a southbound 2005 GMC SUV, driven by a 42-year-old Marquette woman lost control because of slush and ice on the road. Her vehicle struck a guardrail on the west side of the highway, spun, and ended up on its side in the northbound lanes.

The driver was not injured. M-553 was closed while emergency crews cleared the area.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Marquette City Police Department, Michigan State Police, Marquette Township Fire, Sands Township First Responders, the Marquette County Road Commission, Marquette Detailing, and witnesses.

