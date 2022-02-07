Advertisement

Judge: Kemp can’t use leadership committee funds for primary

A “leadership committee” created by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp under a new state law must stop...
A “leadership committee” created by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp under a new state law must stop spending money to get the governor reelected during the Republican primary, a federal judge ruled Monday (WALB).(WALB)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — A “leadership committee” created by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp under a new state law must stop spending money to get the governor reelected during the Republican primary, a federal judge ruled Monday.

Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, who’s challenging Kemp in the primary, last month filed a lawsuit challenging the new law. Perdue and his campaign allege that the law gives Kemp a significant and unfair fundraising and spending advantage in the primary and asked the judge to declare it unconstitutional.

The law, passed by state legislators last year and signed by Kemp, allows certain top elected officials, including the governor, and party nominees, to create leadership committees that can raise campaign funds without limits, including during a legislative session. Just after the law took effect in July, Kemp created the Georgians First Leadership Committee.

U.S. District Judge Mark Cohen found that Perdue’s lawsuit was likely to succeed and issued an order granting a preliminary injunction. It immediately prohibits Georgians First from spending money to advocate for Kemp’s reelection or his opponent’s defeat during the primary and any primary runoff.

Georgia law says candidates for statewide office can’t collect more than $7,600 from an individual donor for a primary or general election and $4,500 for a runoff election. Incumbent officeholders also may not accept contributions during the legislative session. But leadership committees created under the new law are free from both of those restrictions.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exterior of Gwinn High School. (WLUC file photo)
UPDATE: Gwinn Area Community Schools continues campus closure, cancels evening activities
According to the Forsyth Township Fire Department, an abandoned building fire is said to have...
K.I. Sawyer fire under investigation
At least 36 competitors from seven different countries participate in the ski jumping competition
2022 Pine Mountain Continental Cup continues in Iron Mountain
Winter Carnival Ice Building
MTU students building snow statues for upcoming Winter Carnival
Generic Car Crash Graphic
M-553 reopens after crash at Glasses Curve causes closure

Latest News

Frontier to take over Spirit airlines in a $3 billion tie-up between budget carriers.
Frontier bids $2.9 billion for rival budget airline Spirit
FILE - Chase Skulnik, 8, receives a COVID-19 vaccination while his mother Lindsay Skulnik holds...
Omicron cases drop; governor ending New Jersey’s school mask mandate
President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in...
Biden: It ‘would be wise’ for Americans to leave Ukraine
The exterior of Gwinn High School. (WLUC file photo)
UPDATE: Gwinn Area Community Schools continues campus closure, cancels evening activities