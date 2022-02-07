Advertisement

Health department in Hancock to offer drive‐up COVID-19 testing

Western U.P. Health Department logo.
Western U.P. Health Department logo.(WUPHD/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Western UP Health Department (WUPHD) will begin offering drive‐up COVID-19 testing services at their Hancock office location on Wednesday, Feb. 9. 

Testing is available by appointment weekday mornings, between 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Specimens collected at the drive‐up site will be processed within the newly constructed Western UP Regional Public Health Laboratory, located within the Health Department’s main office. Results are typically available within 24 to 48 hours.

The laboratory provides diagnostic COVID-19 testing via Nucleic Acid Amplification Test Methods, or (NAATs). The NAAT procedure works by first amplifying – or making many copies of – the virus’s genetic material, if any is present in a person’s specimen. Amplifying those nucleic acids enables NAATs to detect very small amounts of SARS‐CoV‐2 RNA in a specimen, making these tests highly sensitive for diagnosing COVID‐19. The laboratory does not perform rapid testing.

Patients seeking testing for diagnostic purposes should not have any out-of-pocket expenses for COVID-19 testing. If you have health insurance, you must bring your card with you to the test site. If you do not have health insurance, you will be asked to provide other identifying information, such as social security number, and WUPHD will submit a claim to the Federal CARES Act Program for coverage. Individuals seeking COVID Testing for purposes other than diagnosis, such as travel, are asked to contact the lab directly to discuss testing methods, timing and fees.  

The Western Upper Peninsula Regional Public Health Laboratory began operations in September 2021 to increase public health laboratory testing capacity in the State of Michigan. The lab provides high‐complexity clinical testing to identify communicable diseases and low‐cost testing services to meet the public health needs of Upper Peninsula communities, WUPHD said in a press release.

To schedule an appointment for COVID-19 testing, visit westernuphealth.org or call 482‐7382.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exterior of Gwinn High School. (WLUC file photo)
Gwinn Area Community Schools closed after receiving threat
At least 36 competitors from seven different countries participate in the ski jumping competition
2022 Pine Mountain Continental Cup continues in Iron Mountain
According to the Forsyth Township Fire Department, an abandoned building fire is said to have...
K.I. Sawyer fire under investigation
Winter Carnival Ice Building
MTU students building snow statues for upcoming Winter Carnival
Scott Pacetti of Mohawk, Mich. was arrested for selling illegal drugs in Keweenaw County.
Mohawk man arrested for selling illegal drugs, operating drug house

Latest News

Looking down a hall way at one of the Marquette Area Public Schools' buildings.
Most Marquette-Alger School Districts request Pre-Labor Day Start Waiver
City of Negaunee to restore waterworks building through special advisory committee.
Special advisory committee established to restore waterworks building on Teal Lake
Hand holding gasoline nozzle for car refueling at gas station
Michigan gas prices set new 2022-high
MDHHS continues to strongly recommend getting vaccinated and boosted for the best protection...
MDHHS recommends talking to a health care professional about COVID-19 oral medication