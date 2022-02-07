Gwinn Area Community Schools closed after receiving threat

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gwinn Area Community Schools will be closed Monday after receiving a violent internet threat Sunday evening.

An Instagram post was reportedly made threatening “to shoot up the school”. The Instagram account has since been deleted.

According to Superintendent Brandon Bruce, the district has contacted law enforcement and will be working with them to investigate this incident.

No further details have been provided at this time.

TV6 & FOX UP will provide more information as it becomes available.

