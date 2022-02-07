Gladstone basketball player makes big impact on freshman team

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A member of the Gladstone freshman boys’ basketball team is leaving a lasting impression on his teammates this season.

Freshman boys basketball head coach Joshua Martin said this season started off with a diverse turn-out of players.

“We had a bunch of kids come out,” Martin said. “Some kids the first time ever coming out, playing basketball so it’s really been focused on the fundamentals and really getting the kids to learn the game of basketball.”

And the season has been off to a good start. After lots of practice, the Gladstone freshmen basketball team won their first game.

But players said the highlight of their season came weeks before, watching one teammate, Logan Fudala, make his first game basket, which gained momentum after his mom posted the special personal victory to Facebook.

Thank you to Gladstone Coach Martin, Gladstone & Kingsford Freshman Boys Basketball teams for showing such kindness & support to Logan while he participated in his first basketball game last night. His teammates are so good with him! I am so incredibly proud of Logan and his determination to reach his goals. My heart is forever grateful 💜🏀 Posted by Kimberly Berry on Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Teammate Austin Pepin said the crowd enjoyed it just as much.

“It was awesome. The whole crowd went nuts and we were all laughing,” Pepin said. “It was just an awesome time and I’m pretty sure he was excited.”

Fudala has Dandy-Walker Syndrome and Autism, but his team made it clear that he doesn’t let that stop him on the court.

Just last week, Fudala scored another basket on his first try.

Casey Alworden, another player on the Gladstone freshman basketball team, was excited to see his teammate succeed.

“Those were his games that he first ever played and seeing him make that shot was awesome,” Alworden said.

The team says Fudala always brings up morale and they’re thankful to have him.

“He just brings his whole energy to us, he makes all the kids laugh, he’s pretty phenomenal,” Alworden said.

Pepin said his favorite part of the game is building a safe community on the court, a place where everyone fits in.

Logan is no exception.

“I want others to know that he was trying and that he gives 100% effort and everything,” Pepin said, “and he just brings a lot of laughs.”

Logan’s mom said she’s excited for her son and proud of the entire team.

