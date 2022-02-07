Deedra Irwin, MTU alum, makes USA biathlon history

BEIJING, China (WLUC) - Former Michigan Tech Nordic skier Deedra Irwin had Team USA’s best finish in Olympic biathlon history after she placed seventh in Monday’s 15K individual start at Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre northwest of Beijing.

Irwin crossed the line in 44:14.1 and had only one shooting penalty.

“I was trying to focus on just working on everything I’ve worked on this week,” said Irwin, who is competing in her first Olympic Winter Games. “Really skiing the course well and staying calm on the range and being ready for anything — with wind or whatever. I had a good game plan, and I was able to execute it. Everything came together. I had no idea how I was doing, and I was just in my zone, and it worked — what the heck.”

The biathlon is a winter sport that combines cross-country skiing and rifle shooting.

