Advertisement

Deedra Irwin, MTU alum, makes USA biathlon history

Deedra Irwin, Biathlon
Deedra Irwin, Biathlon(NBC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING, China (WLUC) - Former Michigan Tech Nordic skier Deedra Irwin had Team USA’s best finish in Olympic biathlon history after she placed seventh in Monday’s 15K individual start at Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre northwest of Beijing.

Irwin crossed the line in 44:14.1 and had only one shooting penalty.

“I was trying to focus on just working on everything I’ve worked on this week,” said Irwin, who is competing in her first Olympic Winter Games. “Really skiing the course well and staying calm on the range and being ready for anything — with wind or whatever. I had a good game plan, and I was able to execute it. Everything came together. I had no idea how I was doing, and I was just in my zone, and it worked — what the heck.”

The biathlon is a winter sport that combines cross-country skiing and rifle shooting.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exterior of Gwinn High School. (WLUC file photo)
Gwinn Area Community Schools closed after receiving threat
At least 36 competitors from seven different countries participate in the ski jumping competition
2022 Pine Mountain Continental Cup continues in Iron Mountain
According to the Forsyth Township Fire Department, an abandoned building fire is said to have...
K.I. Sawyer fire under investigation
Winter Carnival Ice Building
MTU students building snow statues for upcoming Winter Carnival
Scott Pacetti of Mohawk, Mich. was arrested for selling illegal drugs in Keweenaw County.
Mohawk man arrested for selling illegal drugs, operating drug house

Latest News

Logan Fudala makes his first game basket on the Gladstone Boys Freshman Basketball team.
Gladstone basketball player makes big impact on freshman team
Joshua Martin doesn’t let his differences slow him down on the basketball court.
Gladstone basketball player makes big impact
Michigan’s January fire deaths up 144% over 2021
File Photo: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs Michigan's $17.1 billion school budget in July 2021.
Whitmer proposes spending $2.3 billion to recruit, retain Michigan educators