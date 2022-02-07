Advertisement

Court records show second guilty plea planned in alleged 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan governor

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was the intended target of a 2020 kidnapping plot, federal officials said.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was the intended target of a 2020 kidnapping plot, federal officials said.(Source: State of Michigan)
By ED WHITE
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A man charged in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has agreed to plead guilty, according to documents filed Monday, leaving four people to face trial in March.

Kaleb Franks said he willfully conspired with five other men to kidnap Whitmer before FBI agents stepped in and arrested the group in October 2020.

Franks signed a document agreeing to plead guilty as charged. Ty Garbin pleaded guilty in 2021 and was sentenced to slightly more than six years in prison.

The government said six men wanted to kidnap Whitmer, a Democrat, because of their disgust over COVID-19 restrictions. Some are also facing weapons charges.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exterior of Gwinn High School. (WLUC file photo)
Gwinn Area Community Schools closed after receiving threat
At least 36 competitors from seven different countries participate in the ski jumping competition
2022 Pine Mountain Continental Cup continues in Iron Mountain
Winter Carnival Ice Building
MTU students building snow statues for upcoming Winter Carnival
Scott Pacetti of Mohawk, Mich. was arrested for selling illegal drugs in Keweenaw County.
Mohawk man arrested for selling illegal drugs, operating drug house
Meth arrest graphic.
Meth lab dismantled in Forsyth Township, 2 arrested

Latest News

First lady Jill Biden remarks "I was disappointed" free community college got cut from Build...
Jill Biden says bills aren’t footballs to ‘pass or pivot’
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2020, file photo, people stand in front of electronic slot machines in a...
Casino tracks down tourist who walked away from winning slot machine jackpot
First lady Jill Biden remarks "I was disappointed" free community college got cut from Build...
Jill Biden disappointed free community college cut from 'Build Back Better'
Frontier to take over Spirit airlines in a $3 billion tie-up between budget carriers.
Frontier bids $3B for Spirit hoping for major budget carrier
Generic Car Crash Graphic
M-553 reopens after crash at Glasses Curve causes closure