Contractor selected for K.I. Sawyer building demolition project

K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - The plan to demolish some of K.I. Sawyer’s unusable buildings is making progress.

Big changes are coming to the community. Sawyer International Airport Advisory Staff, Marquette County, and InvestUP have selected a contractor to demolish 13 unusable buildings starting this spring.

The groups are using some of the $18 million federal CARES Act dollars to fund the project’s $5 million budget. Although Sawyer International Airport Director of Operations Duane DuRay says it will likely cost under this amount. “Pitch Corporation, they are the entity that was awarded the bid, and the bid was just a little under $3 million,” DuRay said.

DuRay says old office buildings and warehouses will be torn down. Four on 2nd Street and Avenue G, two on Avenue H and Avenue F, and one on 3rd Street, most of which are closed.

However, a few still have part-time tenants set to leave before demolition begins. “They’re in various stages of deterioration,” DuRay said of the buildings. “Some of them have never been leased out since the Air Force left.”

That was 27 years ago in 1995. DuRay says many businesses avoid moving to the area since they cannot use the many blighted buildings in the community. “These buildings were designed and built for a specific role and purpose, and for us to try to market them out to private entities it was very, very challenging,” DuRay said.

DuRay hopes the buildings will be down by summertime, fall at the latest.

He adds the groups are in talks with businesses interested in moving to K.I. Sawyer once the demolition is over and new buildings are put up. “We have strongly pursued [developing] Sawyer into a more attractive business environment,” DuRay said. “This is prime time for us to reinvent the airfield and reinvent the business park.”

DuRay says there are currently over 1,200 jobs in K.I. Sawyer at companies like Argonics. He says the driving force behind demolishing the unusable buildings is to attract new businesses to fill their spaces and grow the area.

While DuRay says there are other unusable buildings in K.I. Sawyer, the groups have prioritized these 13 due to their condition and budget restrictions.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.