96-year-old Dickinson County veteran shares astonishing story of serving in three U.S. wars

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - On Christmas Eve 1945, 18-year-old Roland Anderson was drafted into the U.S. Army. He would serve his country for the next 23 years.

“The unit I was in put lines in, and worked with the Austrian government,” Anderson said.

Anderson served as a signal-caller during World War II. While abroad, he met his wife, Maria.

“The military took in a lot of displaced persons to fill the [working] spots. She was one of them,” Anderson said.

The two got married in 1947 and moved back to the U.S. in 1948. Maria Anderson remembers the relief when Germany surrendered.

“My mother said we wouldn’t do anything for three days. We were so happy when the Americans arrived,” said Maria Anderson, Austrian native.

Less than three years later, the call to service came again. In 1952, Roland Anderson left his five-month pregnant wife to serve in Korea.

“Retrieving vehicles mostly, front lines, I was all over,” Anderson said.

When Anderson returned home in 1953, his daughter Linda was 10 months old.

“He pointed at Linda, because his sister was holding the baby, and he said ‘is this mine’?” Maria Anderson said.

A decade later, he was called again to serve his country in Vietnam. Anderson says being in combat was surreal.

“Bombs going off all over, I was lucky it didn’t hit me,” Anderson said.

Anderson was awarded the bronze star for his service in Vietnam. He was never injured in combat, but he froze his feet in Korea, suffered hearing loss, and experienced nightmares.

“Spurs in the middle of the night, and I wake up and look around, and she was alongside me, of course,” Anderson said.

He says the nightmares stopped nearly 20 years ago. He retired from the army in 1968.

Now-- Anderson says he enjoys spending time with his family, and his great-great-grandchildren. Anderson is 96-years-old, and he lives in Kingsford with his wife, Maria. The couple will celebrate 75 years of marriage this year.

16 million Americans served in World War II. According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, about 200,000 are still alive.

