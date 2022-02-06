Wildcats Drop 5-3 Decision at Bemidji State on Saturday

BEMIDJI, Minn. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Hockey Team battled back and forth at Bemidji State on Saturday (Feb. 5), but ultimately fell 5-3.

In the opening minute, AJ Vanderbeck and Vincent de Mey were both presented with high-quality scoring opportunities, but the Bemidji defense held strong to avoid an early deficit.

Trevor Cosgrove was tagged with the first penalty of the night, getting called for a slash 4:09 into the game. With their first shot, Ethan Somoza tallied his eighth of the season to give the Beavers a 1-0 cushion.

Lukas and Owen Sillinger recorded the helpers for Bemidji. With 13:16 to go in the opening period, MIkey Colella was tripped up and the ‘Cats had their first man advantage of the night.

The Beavers penalty kill unit stood strong, keeping their goal lead intact.

With 4:27 left, Owen Sillinger circled around a defender and found himself with some room in front of the net, but Wildcat netminder Charlie Glockner came up with a big save to keep it at 1-0.

At the first intermission, the Beavers led 1-0. The ‘Cats out shot Bemidji in the opening twenty, 8-4.

The Wildcats tied it up at one with 14:07 to go in the second, when Alex Frye lit the lamp for the fourth time this season.

Andre Ghantous and Ben Newhouse were credited with the setup for the ‘Cats.

Just over two minutes later, Hampus Erikkson gave the Green and Gold the lead, taking a rebound and firing it into the open twine for his third tally this season. Trevor Cosgrove was credited with the lone assist.

With 11:02 left in period two, senior goaltender Nolan Kent entered the game for the ‘Cats after a collision between Charlie Glockner and BSU forward Lukas Sillinger.

Bo Hanson was called for cross checking with 9:18 to go in the second and the ‘Cats were on their second penalty kill of the night.

Alex Ierullo capitalized for the Beavers, tying the game at two. Rosen and O. Sillinger assisted for BSU. A cross check with 5:23 to go in the second awarded Northern with their second man advantage of the night.

BSU’s special teams stood strong once again and the game remained knotted at two.

The 2-2 tie held heading into the second intermission.

NMU doubled up the Beavers in shots in the second period, 18-9.

Just 14 seconds into the third period, the ‘Cats were presented with another power play opportunity, as Bemidji was whistled for interference, but the Beavers once again killed it off.

In a 4-on-4, Ethan Somoza scored his second of the night to give Bemidji a 3-2 lead.

Owen Sillinger registered his third assist with Zmolek also getting a helper.

Less than a minute later, the Beavers were tagged for a cross check and NMU had a 5-on-3 opportunity for 40 seconds.

Bemidji State returned both skaters to the ice without allowing the ‘Cats to score and the game remained 3-2 BSU nearing the halfway point of the third period.

AJ Vanderbeck sniped in his 19th of the season with 7:56 left in the third to tie the game 3-3.

Ghantous and David Keefer got the apples on the play.

Elias Rosen recorded the Beavers third power play goal with under three minutes left to take the 4-3 lead.

Somoza and L. Sillinger set up the goal for BSU.

NMU pulled the netminder in the final minute, but were unable to score as Bemidji State recorded an empty net goal from Alex Ierullo en route to a 5-3 victory over NMU.

GOALS

Ethan Somoza found the back of the net on the power play 4:35 into the game to give Bemidji a 1-0 lead. L. Sillinger and O. Sillinger assisted on the early goal.

Alex Frye made it 1-1 5:53 into the second period, as he recorded his fourth goal of the campaign. Ghantous and Newhouse assisted for NMU.

Hampus Erikkson gave NMU a 2-1 lead with 12:02 to go in the second with Cosgrove assisting.

With 8:05 left in the second period, Alex Ierullo scored his 11th goal of the year on the power play to tie the game 2-2. O. Sillinger and Rosen assisted.

Ethan Somoza made it 3-2 Beavers 4:07 into the third period. Zmolek and O. Sillinger assisted on the 4-on-4 goal.

With 7:56 left in the third, AJ Vanderbeck buried his 19th goal of the season to tie it at three. Ghantous and Keefer assisted for the Wildcats.

Elias Rosen made it 4-3 with less than three minutes left, scoring a power play goal. Somoza and L. Sillinger assisted for the Beavers.

Alex Ierullo scored an empty net goal in the closing seconds to make it 5-3 BSU. Owen Sillinger and Elias Rosen assisted.

KEY STATS

AJ Vanderbeck has lit the lamp more than any D1 collegiate hockey player this season, as he tallied his 19th goal in the third period for the Wildcats.

David Keefer recorded a point for the fourth time in his last five games.

Andre Ghantous assisted for the 19th and 20th times this season.

Nolan Kent stopped 15 shots in the mid game assignment between the pipes.

UP NEXT NMU returns home for one game on Tuesday (Feb. 8), as the Michigan Tech Huskies make the trip to Marquette for the final game of the regular season series. Puck drop is slated for 6:07 p.m.

