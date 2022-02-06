Advertisement

Sagola Township Sportsmen’s Club holds 48th annual Tip Up Town

By Matt Price
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAGOLA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Eight-year-old Macy Trulock and her father Jacob took some time to do some ice fishing at Sawyer Lake in Sagola Township. The snowy and blustery conditions did not stop the Crystal Falls residents from having fun.

“It’s good because I love to spend time with my dad,” Macy said. “He’s the best dad in the world.”

The Trulocks were among over 100 people taking part in the 48th annual Tip Up Town. Participants came from all over the country, including Michigan, Wisconsin, and Illinois. The derby’s main objective: to get more people, especially kids, into ice fishing.

“The more people that we can get involved with the tournament and stuff, it’s good,” said Sagola Township Sportsmen’s Club President Bob LeFleur. “The kids enjoy it, they get interested, and as they grow, they fish more.”

There were five different classes for kids and adults. Cash prizes were awarded to the top three adult winners of each class, while the 1st place kids winners each received a trophy. Kids who finished 2nd through 5th received other prizes. Others also entered a raffle for a Polaris Ranger vehicle.

LeFleur says most of the event’s money goes to a good cause.

“It goes into scholarships that we do for schools,” he explained. “We have some college people who, if their grades are up, get a $1,000 or $2,000 {scholarship}, {or} whichever we have that we can afford.”

Macy caught some Crappie and Bluegill. She says the event is not about getting a trophy.

“You just fish a lot, and that’s all you really do for the whole day,” she stated.

The winner of the Polaris Ranger will be announced at next weekend’s Sagola Township Sportsmen’s Club Gun and Knife Show.

Tip Up Town is set to return next February.

