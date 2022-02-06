Advertisement

Huskies shutout Tommies Saturday

Tech picks up weekend sweep with shutout.
(WLUC)
By Joey Ellis
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. (WLUC) - No. 15 Michigan Tech shutout St. Thomas 2-0 Saturday to take 5-of-6 CCHA points on the weekend. Blake Pietila tied a Tech record with his sixth shutout of the season, making 13 saves.

“Blake didn’t have a whole lot tonight. Our defensemen held the line well and kept most things to the outside,” said Coach Joe Shawhan after his 90th career win. “We earned it this weekend and got contributions from everyone in the lineup tonight. They’ve established a good work ethic and their goaltender was very good. We got enough to win.”

Tommy Parrottino scored for the fourth straight game to give the Huskies an early lead 4:06 after puck drop. Brian Halonen dug the puck out of the corner and set up Parrottino for his eighth goal of the season. Trenton Bliss added the second assist as he, and Halonen, extended their point streaks to eight games. Parrottino is riding a five-game point streak.

The Huskies. (16-8-2, 13-5-1 CCHA) hounded St. Thomas netminder Peter Thome with 19 shots in the second period but couldn’t find the back of the net.

Brett Thorne broke through 2:15 into the third period for a 2-0 lead. Tristan Ashbrook set him up with a backhanded pass on a 2-on-1 as Thorne scored his fifth of the season. Justin Misiak also assisted on the play.

The Tommies (2-25-1, 2-19-1 CCHA) pulled their goaltender twice late in the third period but only generated one shot on goal in the final stages.

Trenton Bliss took a hit with 2.5 seconds remaining and the refs had to place five players in the box after a scuffle in front of the Tech bench.

Tech was 3-for-3 on the penalty kill and 0-for-5 on the power play.

Shots favored the Huskies 36-13. Blake Pietila had five saves in the first, one in the second, and seven in the third for his ninth career shutout.

The Huskies have a quick turnaround as they wrap up a CCHA series at Northern Michigan on Tuesday. The puck drops at 6:37 p.m. from the Berry Events Center.

Tech then welcomes Bowling Green next weekend for the annual Winter Carnival series.

