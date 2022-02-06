Advertisement

Archery tournament held in Gwinn

Michigan Archery Association Tournament
Michigan Archery Association Tournament(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, in Marquette County about a dozen people showed up for an archery tournament.

In Gwinn, the Michigan Archers Association held a two-day tournament so competitors can boost their rankings. A similar satellite tournament was held downstate in Flint. Results will be tallied for both competitions in the coming days. Buckskin Bowmen Vice President Dave Barnesdale says the sport is great for everyone to participate in.

“Archery in general, it’s a sport for everybody I’m 68 years old, I still do it, I still do it as a professional, we got young kids here, so it’s a sport for all ages, and we have a place for everybody,” he says.

The next statewide event will be held in the U.P. at Straight Line Archery in Ishpeming on July 16th.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Pacetti of Mohawk, Mich. was arrested for selling illegal drugs in Keweenaw County.
Mohawk man arrested for selling illegal drugs, operating drug house
Winter Carnival Ice Building
MTU fraternity builds ice building for upcoming carnival
Meth arrest graphic.
Meth lab dismantled in Forsyth Township, 2 arrested
Alberta clipper system brings southerly wind gusts, light to moderate snowfall into Saturday...
Winds, snow picking up in the U.P. Saturday
Bobcat mistakenly pounces on porcupine
Rehab bobcat roars for good health

Latest News

Over 100 kids and adults participate in ice fishing derby
Sagola Township Sportsmen’s Club holds 48th annual Tip Up Town
At least 36 competitors from seven different countries participate in the ski jumping competition
2022 Pine Mountain Continental Cup continues in Iron Mountain
Orland Phillips got hundreds of birthday cards from across the country on his 103rd birthday.
VIDEO: 103-year-old World War II vet gets flooded with birthday cards
Cardboard Classic race
Cub Scout Pack 395 holds ‘Cardboard Classic’