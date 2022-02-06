Archery tournament held in Gwinn

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, in Marquette County about a dozen people showed up for an archery tournament.

In Gwinn, the Michigan Archers Association held a two-day tournament so competitors can boost their rankings. A similar satellite tournament was held downstate in Flint. Results will be tallied for both competitions in the coming days. Buckskin Bowmen Vice President Dave Barnesdale says the sport is great for everyone to participate in.

“Archery in general, it’s a sport for everybody I’m 68 years old, I still do it, I still do it as a professional, we got young kids here, so it’s a sport for all ages, and we have a place for everybody,” he says.

The next statewide event will be held in the U.P. at Straight Line Archery in Ishpeming on July 16th.

