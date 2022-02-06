Advertisement

2022 Pine Mountain Continental Cup continues in Iron Mountain

At least 10,000 people attended the ski jumping competition, which featured at least 36 competitors from seven different countries
At least 36 competitors from seven different countries participate in the ski jumping competition
At least 36 competitors from seven different countries participate in the ski jumping competition(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 7:29 PM EST
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, it was day two of the 2022 Pine Mountain Continental Cup.

At least 10,000 people from across Upper Michigan and beyond attended the ski jumping competition on a frigid day in Iron Mountain.

At least 36 competitors from seven different countries are competing this weekend. This also marks the first Continental Cup in two years.

Kiwanis Ski Club Corresponding Secretary Susie Fox says it is good to have everyone back.

“It actually brings a tear to my eye to see everybody come back,” said Fox. “The athletes, the spectators, {and} the sponsors. Last year, our businesses in our community lost a lot of money, too. It’s not just the event that’s so special. It’s the impact it has on all of our businesses.”

The last day of the event is Sunday, beginning with a trial round at 11:00 a.m.

