Resolve Surgical Technologies makes donation to Gwinn Area Community Schools

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Resolve Surgical Technologies made a generous donation to the Gwinn Area Community Schools Friday afternoon. The company dropped off an Okuma Three-Axis CNC Spindle.

The machine was used by resolve to make stainless steel medical-grade surgical instrumentation. Now the school can train teachers and eventually students on the equipment for use in the work force.

“We’re ecstatic about the opportunities and possibilities it’s going to bring for our kids, the skills that they’re going to be able to learn that they can then carry into a career moving forward so it’s a huge opportunity for our district and a wonderful working relationship with MARESA and Resolve and that manufacturing community,” said Gwinn Superintendent Brandon Bruce.

The machine is estimated to be worth about $50,000.

