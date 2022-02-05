Advertisement

Rehab bobcat roars for good health

An update on a Dickinson County bobcat that needed some TLC
A rehab bobcat is making remarkable progress after mistakenly pouncing on a porcupine in December.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:25 PM EST
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - We have an update on a bobcat who mistakenly pounced on a porcupine in Dickinson County two months ago.

This bobcat ended up in the care of UP Wildlife Rehabilitator Beth Maatta after it was discovered in a prickly situation.

Vets in Houghton were able to remove quills from the animal’s body.

Maatta says now, the bobcat is doing much better.

Maatta has her eating better food, gaining weight and says she’s learning to use her voice.

Maatta says the roar is a good sign the bobcat can be released sometime this summer before the next winter.

