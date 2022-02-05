Rehab bobcat roars for good health

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - We have an update on a bobcat who mistakenly pounced on a porcupine in Dickinson County two months ago.

This bobcat ended up in the care of UP Wildlife Rehabilitator Beth Maatta after it was discovered in a prickly situation.

Vets in Houghton were able to remove quills from the animal’s body.

Maatta says now, the bobcat is doing much better.

Maatta has her eating better food, gaining weight and says she’s learning to use her voice.

Maatta says the roar is a good sign the bobcat can be released sometime this summer before the next winter.

