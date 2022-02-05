Keefer’s late goal help NMU edge Bemidji State

BEMIDJI, Minn. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Hockey Team traveled to Minnesota to take on Bemidji State University. David Keefer lit the lamp late to power the Wildcats to a Friday night win.

The Beavers striked first, as Tyler Kirkup netted one just 1:30 into the match. Ethan Somoza grabbed the assist on the play.

NMU caught a glimpse of hope early into the matchup as BSU’s Will Magnuson picked up a two minute minor for interference. Northern capitalized on the powerplay as defenseman Bo Hanson fired one from the blue line and blew it past the Beaver goaltender at the 10:15 mark. Andre Ghantous and Mikey Colella picked up the apples on the play.

Trever Vescio found his way to the penalty box late in the first, getting called for a two minute minor for boarding. NMU’s Charlie Glockner stood tall in net, making back-to-back saves to kill off the NMU penalty.The Wildcats powerplay unit notched a second opportunity to net one, as BSU’s defenseman Will Zmolek was pinged with a two minute minor for hooking at the 3:15 mark. NMU dominated on the powerplay but the Beaver’s defense found a way to hold the ‘Cats off, killing the penalty

.After a slow second period, both programs came out on fire to start the third. The Beavers found themselves on the penalty kill after Lukas Sillinger was called on a two minute minor for cross checking. The Wildcats powerplay didn’t last for long as defenseman Bo Hanson was plugged with a two minute minor for interference and both teams played 4 on 4 just 2:38 into the third. The penalties continued as the Beavers found themselves making another trip to the sin bin, as Alex Ierullo was hit with a two minute minor for interference. With 4:48 left in the third, Alex Frye buzzed into the zone, drawing three Beaver defenders with him, creating space for defenseman Tanner Vescio to get a backhanded shot off, score stands 1-1. David Keefer found his way to the sin bin with just under five minutes to play in the third after getting called for a two minute minor for interference. BSU created multiple offensive opportunities, but NMU stood strong, killing off the penalty.Shortly after the penalty expired, NMU changed the momentum, creating a slew of offensive opportunities. With 2:56 left in the third, David Keefer found himself alone on the far hash marks, spinning around and netting one past the Beaver netminder. Assistant captain Ben Newhouse and Hampus Erikson tallied the assists, ‘Cats lead 2-1. After a strong performance from the Wildcats in the third period, Northern took Friday night’s matchup by a score of 2-1.

KEY STATS

Charlie Glockner stopped 24 shots in tonight’s matchup.

David Keefer continues his hot streak, bringing his season goal total to eight.

Alex Frye was dominating on the faceoff dot, winning 62-percent of his faceoffs.

UP NEXT NMU continues CCHA league play tomorrow Saturday, Feb. 5 as they look to complete the sweep against BSU and push their losing streak to six.

