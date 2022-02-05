Cub Scout Pack 395 holds ‘Cardboard Classic’

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual Cardboard Classic race was held by the cub scout pack 395 on Saturday, February 5.

The event took place at the Cherry Creek Elementary School in Harvey at 10:00 a.m. 25 scouts made 15 sleds out of cardboard and duct tape and raced down a snow hill. Winners received trophies also made out of cardboard for best sled design and most unique.

Dewey Jones, Cub Scout Pack 395 chair, explained more.

“There’s more scout participation, so some of the scouts put their own sleds together and others got together as buddies or families and did theirs,” said Jones. “We got some good-looking sleds out here and the kids are out having a good time in the weather.”

The event is usually much larger, with a mesh of all cub scouts in Marquette County however, this year pack 395 held their own cardboard race due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.