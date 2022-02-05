2nd annual ‘Eh Winter Experience’ race kicks off

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The second annual “Eh Winter Experience” event was held on Saturday, February 5.

The event took place at the Noquemanon South Trails Pavilion from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Included was a snowshoe run, a back-country ski race, and a bike enduro. Over 70 participants took part in the event, which has been the biggest turnout so far.

“This year we grew by about 50%, so great numbers! We hope for more and more people to show up every year after this, it will be a continuing event,” said race director Nic Dobbs.

The event is a fundraiser for the Noquemanon Trail Network, whose mission is to maintain and promote the use of a non-motorized trail network throughout the central Upper Peninsula.

