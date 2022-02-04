Winds, snow picking up in the U.P. Saturday

A low pressure system over Central Lake Superior brings snow showers over the northwest through west wind belts nearshore Friday evening through Saturday morning -- heavy at times resulting in poor visibility in addition to slick road conditions for drivers.

Temperatures trend towards the seasonal range this weekend, with southwest surface winds bringing in warmer air. However, a clipper system from the Canadian Prairies brings widespread accumulating snow to Upper Michigan Saturday. Snow chances continue Sunday after the system exits the U.P. with the transition to lake effect snow -- potential weekend totals from 1″ to 8″ snowfall (highest east).

Next week, a warm air ridge of high pressure delivers milder temperatures to Upper Michigan, with above seasonal highs in the 30s on Tuesday.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate snow showers; starting west early afternoon then spreading eastward towards the evening; southerly winds 10 to 15 mph gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 10s to 20 (colder interior west)

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts; seasonal temps

>Highs: 20s

Monday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: 20

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers; above seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; breezy

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; cool

>Highs: 20

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; cold

>Highs: 10s

