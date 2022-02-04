Advertisement

A typical U.P. winter weekend ahead

Chief Meteorologist Jennifer Perez's 2/4/22 forecast
By Jennifer Perez
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Plan for a few more active days. A weak clipper moves through today with light scattered snow. Then, a stronger clipper system

moves through tomorrow through Sunday with light to moderate snow. It starts to move in the western counties by midday and spreads east during the day.

Lake effect snow develops in the wake of it on Sunday. Snow amounts will range 1-3″ for most areas with upto 6″ in the east and far west.

The pattern brings milder air to the Great Lakes with temperatures becoming more seasonal this weekend and well above normal next week.

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers

>Highs Single numbers west, teens east

Saturday: Cloudy with light to moderate snow

>Highs: Mainly Mid teens, around 20° near Lake Michigan

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers

>Highs: Upper 20s, Low 30s near the shorelines

Wednesday: Cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Low 30s

Thursday: Cloudy with snow showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10 charged in UP-based federal meth investigation
Lasting COVID-19 symptoms
Health experts explain long term COVID-19 symptoms
Daniel Nash of Marquette County was arrested in relation to child pornography on Feb. 2.
Marquette County man arrested for child pornography
A home was massively damaged during a U.S. raid in Syria. Officials said a top Islamic State...
Islamic State leader blows up self, family as US attacks Syria hideout
Jenn Hill announces State Rep Campaign for the 109th District
Jenn Hill announces campaign for State Representative in Michigan’s new 109th District in Upper Peninsula

Latest News

Friday a.m. lows from 0s to -10s before transition to milder temperatures this weekend.
Arctic chill lingers into Friday
snow
Chilly conditions until the weekend
Thursday a.m. temps from -10s to 0s, with lake effect snow continuing over the northwest belts.
Arctic chill before the weekend
icy
A brief cold stretch underway