A typical U.P. winter weekend ahead

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Plan for a few more active days. A weak clipper moves through today with light scattered snow. Then, a stronger clipper system

moves through tomorrow through Sunday with light to moderate snow. It starts to move in the western counties by midday and spreads east during the day.

Lake effect snow develops in the wake of it on Sunday. Snow amounts will range 1-3″ for most areas with upto 6″ in the east and far west.

The pattern brings milder air to the Great Lakes with temperatures becoming more seasonal this weekend and well above normal next week.

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers

>Highs Single numbers west, teens east

Saturday: Cloudy with light to moderate snow

>Highs: Mainly Mid teens, around 20° near Lake Michigan

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers

>Highs: Upper 20s, Low 30s near the shorelines

Wednesday: Cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Low 30s

Thursday: Cloudy with snow showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

