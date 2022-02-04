TM Fitness Shares an Olympics-themed workout
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s opening ceremony day and another fitness Friday at TM Fitness.
Trainer Travis Alexander shows Tia Trudgeon various exercises that will have you working out like a world-class athlete.
Watch the videos below to see the routine. Repeat each move for 30 seconds, for as many sets as you please.
TM Fitness is located at 1010 Cornerstone Drive, Marquette Township.
