Advertisement

Southwest Airlines to resume alcohol sales on flights

Southwest Airlines will return to offering an expanded selection of beverages Feb. 16.
Southwest Airlines will return to offering an expanded selection of beverages Feb. 16.(Southwest)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The booze is back on Southwest Airlines flights.

At least it will be Feb. 16.

The airline reduced beverage offerings during the pandemic, just stocking sodas, juice and coffee.

But soon flights will have beer, wine and liquor for sale. They’ll also have more non-alcoholic drinks for free.

Southwest says customers can use their 2020 and 2021 drink coupons through this year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10 charged in UP-based federal meth investigation
Daniel Nash of Marquette County was arrested in relation to child pornography on Feb. 2.
Marquette County man arrested for child pornography
Lasting COVID-19 symptoms
Health experts explain long term COVID-19 symptoms
FILE - In this June 22, 2016 file photo, Tammy Compton restocks tampons at Compton's Market in...
No more tax on tampons for Michiganders
Scott Pacetti of Mohawk, Mich. was arrested for selling illegal drugs in Keweenaw County.
Mohawk man arrested for selling illegal drugs, operating drug house

Latest News

Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney were censured by the GOP for their perceived disloyalty to...
GOP censures Cheney, Kinzinger as it assails Jan. 6 probe
Marquette area chocolate stores prepare for lots of Valentine's Day sales
Marquette area chocolate shops preparing for Valentine’s Day sales
Built by the Roberts family, Springer Landing has been at every ski jump tournament since 1996
Community excitement grows ahead of Pine Mountain FIS Continental Cup
FILE - Employees wearing protective equipment work at a semiconductor production facility for...
House passes bill to boost US computer chip production
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, Nov....
Pence: Trump is ‘wrong’ to say election could be overturned