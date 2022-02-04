Advertisement

Portage Lake Lift Bridge closures set for next week

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Contractors for the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will continue work requiring closures of the Portage Lake Lift Bridge between Houghton and Hancock next week.

The two inside lanes on the bridge will be closed next week and intermittent full closures of the bridge are planned for early Tuesday and Friday mornings to install new lift motors.

Multiple closures between 12:15 and 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8, and Friday, Feb. 11, will allow crews to safely hoist and lower equipment into the bridge towers. These closures will result in delays for vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle traffic. The closures are planned to last for approximately 15 minutes each. Between closures, traffic will be allowed to clear.

This work is weather dependent; the schedule is tentative and may be adjusted.

The construction is part of the ongoing repair project to help ensure continued safe and reliable operation of the bridge.

