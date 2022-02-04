Parkside’s outside shooting makes a difference vs. NMU

KENOSHA, Wisc. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Women’s basketball team took the trip to Kenosha, Wisconsin, where the Parkside Rangers used efficient three-point shooting to down the ‘Cats 73-52 on Thursday (Feb. 3).Parkside improves to 10-11, 7-6 in the GLIAC while NMU falls to 8-10 and 3-8 in GLIAC play.STAT LEADERS

Kayla Tierney led NMU with 12 points, connecting on four of seven attempts from beyond the three-point line.

Makaylee Kuhn led the ‘Cats on the boards with six. Kuhn also reached double figures with 11 points.

Parkside had the hot-hand from deep all night, converting on 14 three-pointers.

Northern shot 20-58 (34.5%) from the field while the Rangers shot 26-61 (42.6%).

FIRST QUARTER Emily Mueller got the ‘Cats started by knocking down a baseline jumper over her defender. Makaylee Kuhn followed it up a few possessions later with a nice running layup off the glass to give NMU their first lead at 4-2. Kayla Tierney entered the contest and immediately made her mark, knocking down a triple from the top of the arc.The Rangers got hot from deep as the first quarter closed, knocking down six of ten attempts including a buzzer-beater. Parkside limited the Wildcats to a 3-14 (21.4%) shooting mark on their way to a 22-9 lead over NMU after the opening quarter.

SECOND QUARTER Makaylee Kuhn got the scoring started in quarter number two, knocking in a layup off the window from the left side. Kuhn then got a hook shot to go in the paint for a quick four from Northern. Parkside would answer with a quick five points of their own to take a 27-13 lead. Andrea Perez would answer back for the ‘Cats, teaming up with Ana Rhude on a give-and-go resulting in an easy two points at the basket. The Wildcats wrapped up the first half finding rhythm on offense, getting field goals on their final three possessions. NMU trailed 39-25 as the teams hit the locker room.

AT THE HALF Parkside led 39-25 behind nine three-pointers made. NMU shot 10-27 (37%) while the home team shot 13-32 (40.6%) from the field. Makaylee Kuhn led the ‘Cats with seven points in the opening half. Seven different WIldcats got into the scoring column.Six separate Wildcats pulled down multiple rebounds, led by Elizabeth Lutz and Kuhn with three apiece.

THIRD QUARTER Parkside opened the half on a 14-0 run before Kayla Tierney hit a corner triple to halt the run. Kayla Tierney knocked down a pair of triples a couple of minutes apart to give herself nine points on 3-5 three-point shooting. The Rangers would not slow down, as they continued to knock down shots from deep. Through three quarters, Parkside led 63-36 on 13-27 shooting from the three-point line.

FOURTH QUARTER Kayla Tierney continued to lead the Wildcats, knocking down her fourth three-pointer in the opening minute of the fourth quarter. Makaylee Kuhn hit a turnaround hook shot to get her into double figures with 11 points. Parkside continued their hot shooting on their way to a 73-52 victory over NMU.

UP NEXT The Wildcats will head over to Hammond, Indiana for a Saturday matchup with the Purdue Northwest Pride. Tip-off is slated for 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.