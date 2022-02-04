NTN hosts second ‘Passport Challenge’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Noquemenon Trail Network is putting together a challenge for all ages called the passport challenge starting Saturday, February 5.

The passport challenge is a scavenger hunt in which participants must visit various locations on the trails and search for a posted challenge card with a unique symbol. Participants add each symbol to their passports to check locations off the list. One coordinator says the program is actually back by popular request.

“So this is actually the second year we are putting on the NTN Passport challenge. Last year it was a great start to getting people out on the trail system during COVID, it’s COVID safe. We actually had requests for it to happen again, it was a lot of fun and we had a lot of participation,” said Katie Kuban.

To get a free passport, you can visit Queen City Running Company, Marquette Nutrition, or NTN’s Forestville trailhead and show them your current NTN member card. You will have until February 15th to visit 10 of 15 locations.

