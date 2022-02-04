Advertisement

NTN hosts second ‘Passport Challenge’

NTN Passport Challenge
NTN Passport Challenge(WLUC)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Noquemenon Trail Network is putting together a challenge for all ages called the passport challenge starting Saturday, February 5.

The passport challenge is a scavenger hunt in which participants must visit various locations on the trails and search for a posted challenge card with a unique symbol. Participants add each symbol to their passports to check locations off the list. One coordinator says the program is actually back by popular request.

“So this is actually the second year we are putting on the NTN Passport challenge. Last year it was a great start to getting people out on the trail system during COVID, it’s COVID safe. We actually had requests for it to happen again, it was a lot of fun and we had a lot of participation,” said Katie Kuban.

To get a free passport, you can visit Queen City Running Company, Marquette Nutrition, or NTN’s Forestville trailhead and show them your current NTN member card. You will have until February 15th to visit 10 of 15 locations.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10 charged in UP-based federal meth investigation
Daniel Nash of Marquette County was arrested in relation to child pornography on Feb. 2.
Marquette County man arrested for child pornography
Lasting COVID-19 symptoms
Health experts explain long term COVID-19 symptoms
FILE - In this June 22, 2016 file photo, Tammy Compton restocks tampons at Compton's Market in...
No more tax on tampons for Michiganders
Scott Pacetti of Mohawk, Mich. was arrested for selling illegal drugs in Keweenaw County.
Mohawk man arrested for selling illegal drugs, operating drug house

Latest News

Marquette area chocolate stores prepare for lots of Valentine's Day sales
Marquette area chocolate shops preparing for Valentine’s Day sales
Built by the Roberts family, Springer Landing has been at every ski jump tournament since 1996
Community excitement grows ahead of Pine Mountain FIS Continental Cup
Marquette Vet Clinic gives PSA on Valentine’s Day gifts
Fancy Free in Marquette
Marquette pop-up store celebrates one-year anniversary