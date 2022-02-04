NMU Men’s Basketball can’t catch Rangers
Bjorklund paces Wildcats with 20 points
KENOSHA, Wisc. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Men’s basketball team dropped a 75-68 road contest at Wisconsin-Parkside on Thursday (Feb. 3).NMU fell to 9-11, 5-8 in the GLIAC while Parkside improved to 11-9 overall and a 8-5 record in the conference.
STAT LEADERS
- Max Bjorklund led all scorers with 20 points.
- Justin Brookens, Carson Smith, and John Kerr each reached double figures in scoring.
- Carson Smith and Sam Schultz each pulled down 8 rebounds.
- Northern shot 26-65 (40%) from the floor while Parkside shot 26-50 (52%).
FIRST HALF Sam Schultz got the Wildcats started on the game’s opening possession, hitting a turnaround jump shot in the paint. Northern started the game 6-0 before a Parkside layup got them into the scoring column. At the first media timeout, NMU held a 8-2 lead.John Kerr converted an old-fashioned three-point play to give him five early points and the ‘Cats a seven point lead. Justin Brookens knocked down the first triple attempt for the Wildcats to push them out to an early 16-6 advantage. Parkside responded with a 17-5 run to erase the ten point deficit and give them a 23-21 lead, resulting in a Wildcat timeout.Carson Smith ended the run with a three-pointer, his first scratch of the game. The Wildcats and Rangers continued to exchange baskets before a cold stretch hit each team. With three minutes left, Max Bjorklund hit back-to-back triples to give him 15 points and a 35-29 lead for NMU.Justin Kuehl entered the scoring column, hitting a running floater off the glass to give NMU an eight point lead. Parkside ended the half on a 6-0 run, trimming the Wildcats lead to 37-35. Max Bjorklund led the team in the first half with 15 points. NMU shot 15-31 (48.4%) while Parkside went 16-28 (57.1%).
SECOND HALF Mirroring the first bucket of the game, Sam Schultz got the ‘Cats going again in the second half with a turnaround jumper from the paint. Brian Parzych got his first points of the night on a backdoor cut as John Kerr found him for the layup. Parkside found rhythm on their offensive end, grabbing their largest lead at 49-43 eight minutes into the second half. Nick Wagner scored his first points on a corner three followed by a Justin Brookens jumper to quickly get the deficit back to one point at the second media timeout. The Rangers continued to stay hot on offense, stretching their lead to 61-52 with seven minutes to play. Justin Brookens knocked down a triple from the top of the key, making it a 64-57 game. Foul trouble hurt the Wildcats down the stretch as the Rangers got to the line often, converting their opportunities and claiming a 75-68 victory over NMU.
UP NEXT The Wildcats will make the trip to Hammond, Indiana for a Saturday matchup with the Purdue Northwest Pride. Game time is scheduled for 4 p.m.
