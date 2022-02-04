NMU Men’s Basketball can’t catch Rangers

KENOSHA, Wisc. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Men’s basketball team dropped a 75-68 road contest at Wisconsin-Parkside on Thursday (Feb. 3).NMU fell to 9-11, 5-8 in the GLIAC while Parkside improved to 11-9 overall and a 8-5 record in the conference.

STAT LEADERS

Max Bjorklund led all scorers with 20 points.

Justin Brookens, Carson Smith, and John Kerr each reached double figures in scoring.

Carson Smith and Sam Schultz each pulled down 8 rebounds.

Northern shot 26-65 (40%) from the floor while Parkside shot 26-50 (52%).

FIRST HALF Sam Schultz got the Wildcats started on the game’s opening possession, hitting a turnaround jump shot in the paint. Northern started the game 6-0 before a Parkside layup got them into the scoring column. At the first media timeout, NMU held a 8-2 lead.John Kerr converted an old-fashioned three-point play to give him five early points and the ‘Cats a seven point lead. Justin Brookens knocked down the first triple attempt for the Wildcats to push them out to an early 16-6 advantage. Parkside responded with a 17-5 run to erase the ten point deficit and give them a 23-21 lead, resulting in a Wildcat timeout.Carson Smith ended the run with a three-pointer, his first scratch of the game. The Wildcats and Rangers continued to exchange baskets before a cold stretch hit each team. With three minutes left, Max Bjorklund hit back-to-back triples to give him 15 points and a 35-29 lead for NMU.Justin Kuehl entered the scoring column, hitting a running floater off the glass to give NMU an eight point lead. Parkside ended the half on a 6-0 run, trimming the Wildcats lead to 37-35. Max Bjorklund led the team in the first half with 15 points. NMU shot 15-31 (48.4%) while Parkside went 16-28 (57.1%).

SECOND HALF Mirroring the first bucket of the game, Sam Schultz got the ‘Cats going again in the second half with a turnaround jumper from the paint. Brian Parzych got his first points of the night on a backdoor cut as John Kerr found him for the layup. Parkside found rhythm on their offensive end, grabbing their largest lead at 49-43 eight minutes into the second half. Nick Wagner scored his first points on a corner three followed by a Justin Brookens jumper to quickly get the deficit back to one point at the second media timeout. The Rangers continued to stay hot on offense, stretching their lead to 61-52 with seven minutes to play. Justin Brookens knocked down a triple from the top of the key, making it a 64-57 game. Foul trouble hurt the Wildcats down the stretch as the Rangers got to the line often, converting their opportunities and claiming a 75-68 victory over NMU.

UP NEXT The Wildcats will make the trip to Hammond, Indiana for a Saturday matchup with the Purdue Northwest Pride. Game time is scheduled for 4 p.m.

