Advertisement

New York City school lunch menu going vegan on Fridays

This photo provided by the New York City Department of Education, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, shows a...
This photo provided by the New York City Department of Education, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, shows a Chickpea Mediterranean Sway vegan school lunch.((New York City Department of Education via AP))
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Forget mystery meat or cheese pizza. Instead, chickpea wraps and veggie tacos will be on the menu for New York City public school students as the nation’s largest school district shifts to “Vegan Fridays” in school cafeterias.

The move was pushed by the city’s new mayor, Eric Adams, who follows and promotes a plant-based diet that he credits for improving his health.

Vegan options are already available in all schools every day, but starting Friday and continuing weekly, the lunch offering will be vegan.

Students can still request a non-vegan option, according to the city’s Department of Education, and milk, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, hummus and pretzels will always be available to students.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10 charged in UP-based federal meth investigation
Daniel Nash of Marquette County was arrested in relation to child pornography on Feb. 2.
Marquette County man arrested for child pornography
Lasting COVID-19 symptoms
Health experts explain long term COVID-19 symptoms
FILE - In this June 22, 2016 file photo, Tammy Compton restocks tampons at Compton's Market in...
No more tax on tampons for Michiganders
Scott Pacetti of Mohawk, Mich. was arrested for selling illegal drugs in Keweenaw County.
Mohawk man arrested for selling illegal drugs, operating drug house

Latest News

Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney were censured by the GOP for their perceived disloyalty to...
GOP censures Cheney, Kinzinger as it assails Jan. 6 probe
Marquette area chocolate stores prepare for lots of Valentine's Day sales
Marquette area chocolate shops preparing for Valentine’s Day sales
Built by the Roberts family, Springer Landing has been at every ski jump tournament since 1996
Community excitement grows ahead of Pine Mountain FIS Continental Cup
FILE - Employees wearing protective equipment work at a semiconductor production facility for...
House passes bill to boost US computer chip production
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, Nov....
Pence: Trump is ‘wrong’ to say election could be overturned