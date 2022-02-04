Advertisement

MTU fraternity builds ice building for upcoming carnival

Winter Carnival Ice Building
Winter Carnival Ice Building(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON Mich. (WLUC) - Ahead of their winter carnival, Michigan Tech fraternities build snow statues to be judged.

Tau Kappa Epsilon is just one of them in the competition. Each night they build in hopes to win the judge’s favor. Other than the couple of warmer days progress has been steady for the project. Tom Saypack of TKE is excited to see a return to the in-person event for this year.

“I mean I’m really stoked about it, great attraction for the town, great attraction for the school, it’s always great being out here working an all-nighter and stuff, seeing people go by and just having fun and enjoying the event as a whole,” he says.

Saypack wishes good luck to all his competitors. Judging will begin next week and the theme for this year is carnival for the 100th anniversary.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10 charged in UP-based federal meth investigation
Daniel Nash of Marquette County was arrested in relation to child pornography on Feb. 2.
Marquette County man arrested for child pornography
Lasting COVID-19 symptoms
Health experts explain long term COVID-19 symptoms
FILE - In this June 22, 2016 file photo, Tammy Compton restocks tampons at Compton's Market in...
No more tax on tampons for Michiganders
Scott Pacetti of Mohawk, Mich. was arrested for selling illegal drugs in Keweenaw County.
Mohawk man arrested for selling illegal drugs, operating drug house

Latest News

Powell Township Ski Day
Powell Township students kick off Honey Bear Classic event
Barkin' Mad Coffee Donation Drive
Barkin’ Mad Coffee host donation drive for February
Marquette area chocolate stores prepare for lots of Valentine's Day sales
Marquette area chocolate shops preparing for Valentine’s Day sales
Built by the Roberts family, Springer Landing has been at every ski jump tournament since 1996
Community excitement grows ahead of Pine Mountain FIS Continental Cup