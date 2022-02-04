MTU fraternity builds ice building for upcoming carnival

HOUGHTON Mich. (WLUC) - Ahead of their winter carnival, Michigan Tech fraternities build snow statues to be judged.

Tau Kappa Epsilon is just one of them in the competition. Each night they build in hopes to win the judge’s favor. Other than the couple of warmer days progress has been steady for the project. Tom Saypack of TKE is excited to see a return to the in-person event for this year.

“I mean I’m really stoked about it, great attraction for the town, great attraction for the school, it’s always great being out here working an all-nighter and stuff, seeing people go by and just having fun and enjoying the event as a whole,” he says.

Saypack wishes good luck to all his competitors. Judging will begin next week and the theme for this year is carnival for the 100th anniversary.

