Mohawk man arrested for selling illegal drugs, operating drug house

Scott Pacetti of Mohawk, Mich. was arrested for selling illegal drugs in Keweenaw County.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOHAWK, Mich. (WLUC) - Detectives from UPSET (Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team) and the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Department arrested Scott Pacetti, 48, on a 14-count arrest warrant for selling illegal drugs in Keweenaw County, on Feb. 3.

The charges include Delivery of Cocaine, Delivery of Morphine, and Delivery of Heroin, which are all 20-year felonies. Pacetti was also charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, 10 year felony, Possession with Intent to Deliver MDMA, 20 year felony, as well as Maintaining a Drug House.

Over the past year, UPSET detectives conducted numerous undercover drug purchases from Pacetti which led to the execution of a search warrant at an address on No. 5 Rd in Mohawk on Jan. 24.

During the search, detectives seized additional illegal drugs, a pistol, digital scales, numerous electronic devices and other drug paraphernalia. Detectives also seized an illegal butane THC extraction lab from the basement of the residence.

Pacetti was arraigned in 97th District Court and bond was set at $5,000. The case is being handled by the Keweenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

UPSET was assisted by the Keweenaw County Sheriff, Houghton County Sheriff, MSP-Calumet Post and MSP–Hometown Security Team.

