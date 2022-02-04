Advertisement

Meth lab dismantled in Forsyth Township, 2 arrested

Meth arrest graphic.
Meth arrest graphic.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) seized finished meth product, drug paraphernalia and components used to manufacture meth at a residence on County Rd 557 in Forsyth Township, Feb. 2.

Along with troopers from the MSP Eighth District Hometown Security, UPSET conducted an investigation that led to a search warrant at the residence. Detectives utilized specialized hazmat equipment and gear to identify and dismantle the meth lab. Eight buckets of hazardous materials were removed from the scene.

Forsyth Township Fire Department also responded to the scene to assist.

One suspect was arrested on charges related to manufacturing meth and possession of a meth lab. A second suspect was arrested on non-related warrants out of Marquette County.

Forsyth Township Police Department and Forsyth Township Fire Department both assisted at the scene.

