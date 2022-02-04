Advertisement

Menominee County alumni pep band makes debut tonight

The band was organized in December, and wants to bring awareness to the importance of the arts
All equipment is still in storage, waiting for a director to teach the students
All equipment is still in storage, waiting for a director to teach the students(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEPHENSON, Mich. (WLUC) - A Menominee County school district’s alumni pep band will debut at the homecoming basketball game tonight.

The Stephenson Area Public School has been without a band program since 2020. The previous director left, and the school has not been able to hire someone else since. The program started in 1968, and community members want to see its return.

Alumni of the school decided to create a pep band to play at school functions. There are currently 37 members, ranging from the class of 1974 to 2022.

“We want to bring some awareness to the area that there is no band program, and that the arts are very important, the band is very important, music is very important. We have our children who go here at the school, and we want them to have the same exposure that we had,” said Scott Carhoun, Stephenson Class of 1999 & Trumpet player.

Carhoun says members are coming from all over, including past Grand Rapids. The group practices about twice a week, mostly virtual because many members are not local. He says they have 10 songs prepared for Friday night’s event.

If you are interested in applying for the band director position, you can visit the school district’s website. The deadline to apply is March 1, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10 charged in UP-based federal meth investigation
Daniel Nash of Marquette County was arrested in relation to child pornography on Feb. 2.
Marquette County man arrested for child pornography
Lasting COVID-19 symptoms
Health experts explain long term COVID-19 symptoms
A home was massively damaged during a U.S. raid in Syria. Officials said a top Islamic State...
Islamic State leader blows up self, family as US attacks Syria hideout
Jenn Hill announces State Rep Campaign for the 109th District
Jenn Hill announces campaign for State Representative in Michigan’s new 109th District in Upper Peninsula

Latest News

Meth arrest graphic.
Meth lab dismantled in Forsyth Township, 2 arrested
Scott Pacetti of Mohawk, Mich. was arrested for selling illegal drugs in Keweenaw County.
Mohawk man arrested for selling illegal drugs, operating drug house
Two pet-positive businesses are raising money for a community cause.
Barkin’ Mad Coffee runs donation drive
Rebecca Brink, CCHS assistant manager plays with a cute cat.
Barkin’ Mad Coffee runs donation drive