Menominee County alumni pep band makes debut tonight

STEPHENSON, Mich. (WLUC) - A Menominee County school district’s alumni pep band will debut at the homecoming basketball game tonight.

The Stephenson Area Public School has been without a band program since 2020. The previous director left, and the school has not been able to hire someone else since. The program started in 1968, and community members want to see its return.

Alumni of the school decided to create a pep band to play at school functions. There are currently 37 members, ranging from the class of 1974 to 2022.

“We want to bring some awareness to the area that there is no band program, and that the arts are very important, the band is very important, music is very important. We have our children who go here at the school, and we want them to have the same exposure that we had,” said Scott Carhoun, Stephenson Class of 1999 & Trumpet player.

Carhoun says members are coming from all over, including past Grand Rapids. The group practices about twice a week, mostly virtual because many members are not local. He says they have 10 songs prepared for Friday night’s event.

If you are interested in applying for the band director position, you can visit the school district’s website. The deadline to apply is March 1, 2022.

