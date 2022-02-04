Marquette Vet Clinic gives PSA on Valentine’s Day gifts

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Vet Clinic is reminding the public of what can happen to your furry friends if they get into the wrong thing on valentine’s day.

The clinic says that roses are non-toxic however they do have thorns....and those can cause puncture wounds and stomach irritation if ingested. However, Tiger and Easter Lilies can be especially toxic to felines.

“You got to be very careful with your cats ingesting your lily’s. If a cat is even able to get a petal or leaf of the lily it can trigger onset renal failure, which is not good news by any means,” explained Dr. Edward Brauer III, Marquette Vet Clinic associate veterinarian.

The clinic also warns that a large amount of dark chocolate can cause arrhythmia, comas and seizures in dogs.

