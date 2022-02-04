Marquette pop-up store celebrates one-year anniversary

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fancy Free pop-up shop on Michigan Street opened one year ago today.

The store offers a variety of luxury thrifted clothing items and home décor. Lake Superior Community Partnership helped owner Greta Hillstrom celebrate the one-year anniversary with a ribbon-cutting. Fancy Free is unique in only being open once a month because Hillstrom travels around the country to thrift one-of-a-kind items for her store.

“The reason we’re only 3 days a month is so that I can travel around and source all the inventory and I just try to keep an eye out for things women will love and find useful in their homes,” said Hillstrom.

Fancy Free is open on the first Thursday through Saturday of every month from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

