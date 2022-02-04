Advertisement

Marquette area chocolate shops preparing for Valentine’s Day sales

Towners and Donckers make recommendations to couples with the holiday a little over a week away
By Matt Price
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Roses are red. Violets are blue. Sugar is sweet, and chocolate is, too.

With just ten days until Valentine’s Day, Marquette area chocolate shops like Towners are preparing for lots of sales.

“We are definitely taking in a lot of orders for Valentine’s Day already,” said Owner and Chocolatier Katie Bonzer. “{There are} a lot of questions about when our bonbons will be released. Just about everything is out except for the Oreos and the pretzels so far, so there is definitely inquiry already.”

The store made everything two weeks in advance of the holiday. Bonzer says she usually sells around 10,000 pieces of chocolate in February for Valentine’s Day. As customers are asked to get their sweets at least two days before, Bonzer is advocating some best sellers.

“Definitely the 12-piece bonbon because it has our full collection in it for all the flavors,” she stated. “We also have the hearts that are filled. It’s like a caramel cashew heart and the passion fruit caramel heart.”

At Donckers in downtown Marquette, the hope is business will be just as brisk this Valentine’s Day as it was last year. And, there is one particular item the shop recommends people buy as soon as possible.

“We are doing our chocolate-covered strawberries again,” said Donckers Candy Store Associate Morgan Hallenbeck. “They will be available on Friday, Feb. 11.”

Donckers has heart-shaped boxes of chocolate, as well as all of their main handmade and hand-dipped products. Owner Tom Vear believes this holiday will be solid.

“I think every Valentine’s {Day} is good because it’s an important event,” Vear said. “You got to treat your sweetie well, so treat your sweetie for it with a treatie.”

Donckers is open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. from Mondays to Saturdays and 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sundays. Towners is open Mondays to Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and closed on Sundays.

