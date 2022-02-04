Iron River’s Nick Baumgartner to compete in his 4th Olympics

Advertisement

By Alyssa Jawor
Feb. 4, 2022
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Competing in this year’s Olympics for the fourth time is snowboarder Nick Baumgartner. The forty-year-old from Iron River will race in the snowboard cross.

After finishing fourth in that event in 2018, he says he has some unfinished business. Baumgartner is the oldest Olympic snowboarder in history.

He will compete in his individual snowboard cross event on February 10th and depending on how he finishes, he could find himself teamed up with a female snowboarder for a relay race later in the games.

You can follow along on his journey right now on social media, while he competes, as he has been posting behind-the-scenes updates from Beijing.

