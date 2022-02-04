Advertisement

Florida seniors say their political party affiliation was switched without their knowledge

Senior citizens in Florida say someone changed their political party affiliation without them knowing. (Source: WPLG via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MIAMI (Gray News) – Some senior citizens in Florida said they were duped into changing their political party affiliation to Republican.

All of the victims were older than 65 and live in Miami-Dade County.

A visit to the Miami-Dade County Elections Department shows that information on every registered voter in the county can be obtained for $20.

That’s how an official third-party voter registration organization – of which there are hundreds in Florida – can target voters like Armando Selva.

“They came to my door and they asked if I was interesting in voting,” said Selva, who was originally registered as No Party Affiliate (NPA).

Decades-long Democrats were shocked to learn that after voter registration visitors came by in November – whom the voters described as having red Republican Party of Florida hats and IDs – they received new voter ID cards showing their parties had switched.

“They changed me to the Republican Party,” said Juan Carlos Salazar, a longtime Democrat.

In the last year, records from the Miami-Dade County Elections Department show almost 5,500 Miami-Dade Democrats switched to Republican, and just under 1,700 Republicans switched to Democrat.

While the Republican Party of Florida has not responded to the recent allegations, in December the executive director of the party, Helen Aguirre Ferré, said the party follows laws and regulations and doesn’t make changes to voters’ registration without their permission.

The third-party voter registration organizations that assist with registration forms are legal, and all of them are registered with the state of Florida.

