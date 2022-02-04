Advertisement

FBI reviewing in-custody death of restrained Kansas teenager

FILE - This April 21, 2019 photo provided by Sarah Harrison shows Cedric Lofton of Wichita, Kan.
FILE - This April 21, 2019 photo provided by Sarah Harrison shows Cedric Lofton of Wichita, Kan.(Courtesy Sarah Harrison via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say the FBI is reviewing the death of a Black teenager who died after he was restrained at a Kansas juvenile detention center.

Sedgwick County Commissioner David Dennis said Friday that the FBI has asked for all information regarding the death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton.

He died in September after he was restrained facedown for more than 30 minutes at the Wichita detention center.

Dennis commented at a commission meeting called to discuss a recommendation from a community task force that the U.S. Department of Justice be asked to investigate Lofton’s death.

Dennis said the county provided all the information requested by the FBI, which is part of the Justice Department.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10 charged in UP-based federal meth investigation
Daniel Nash of Marquette County was arrested in relation to child pornography on Feb. 2.
Marquette County man arrested for child pornography
Lasting COVID-19 symptoms
Health experts explain long term COVID-19 symptoms
FILE - In this June 22, 2016 file photo, Tammy Compton restocks tampons at Compton's Market in...
No more tax on tampons for Michiganders
Scott Pacetti of Mohawk, Mich. was arrested for selling illegal drugs in Keweenaw County.
Mohawk man arrested for selling illegal drugs, operating drug house

Latest News

2 people, dog rescued by helicopter in California after being snowed in cabin for 2 months
FILE - A worker vacuums up shattered glass outside a Waffle House restaurant Monday, April 23,...
Waffle House shooter found guilty on 4 counts of murder
A recent study found that people who wore masks indoors were less likely to get COVID by at...
Wearing masks indoors cuts COVID risk in half, study says
Powell Township Ski Day
Powell Township students kick off Honey Bear Classic event