Community excitement grows ahead of Pine Mountain FIS Continental Cup

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Due to possible inclement weather, the trial round for Saturday has been pushed to 9 a.m. CT. Competition 1 will start after trial rounds are completed. A full schedule can be viewed on the Kiwanis Ski Club’s website. Additionally, the Iron Mountain Police have temporarily lifted the overnight parking ban in city parking lots until Monday.

Ski jump excitement is in Dickinson County. Fans watched eagerly as 40 jumpers participated in trial runs at Pine Mountain today

The Roberts family watched as jumpers flew through the ski at Pine Mountain today. The family first built Springer Landing in 1996. Ever since then, it has become a staple of the Continental Cup. Inside the shack, sitting by the heater is a special guest.

“I used to like to come to all the jumps because we would meet all the old skiers. Now I’m the only one. We used to have a good time,” said Eugene Farrington, 95-year-old spectator & former Ski Jumper.

Farrington attended the first pine mountain ski jump in 1939. Raised in Kingsford, the only jumps he missed was when he served in World War II.

Farrington is not related to the Roberts family, but you don’t have to have the same blood to be family.

“Every one of them will call me grandpa. They include me in everything. They even set the chairs up for me,” Farrington said.

Farrington and thousands of fans will hear Scott McGuire announcing the jumpers. McGuire has been the PA announcer for 5 years.

“Iron Mountain is one of the leaders and one of the largest Continental [Cup] events in the world. The nice thing about this weekend for our viewers is we are going to have three competitions, which is unheard of,” McGuire said.

There will be two competitions on Saturday, and one on Sunday. Organizers say patrons are guaranteed to see a new record.

“The reason that each new jump will be a record, is because it is a brand-new hill. The furthest jump, new record, next furthest jump, new record,” Eric Hiatt, Continental Cup Chief of Competition.

